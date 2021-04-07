Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Market Cap of $172.03 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $172.03 million and $54.56 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for about $17.39 or 0.00030861 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.95 or 0.00768522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,643.86 or 1.00548139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,895,073 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

