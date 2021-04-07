Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Mastercard has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of MA stock opened at $369.57 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $367.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.41 and a 200-day moving average of $340.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,468 shares of company stock worth $254,295,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

