Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.99. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12 month low of GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company has a market capitalization of £48.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33.

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 alerts:

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.