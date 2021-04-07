Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

