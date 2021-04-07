MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce $205.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $62.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $811.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $837.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $860.07 million, with estimates ranging from $839.29 million to $882.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $252,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 964,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,239,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,198 over the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MaxLinear by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MaxLinear by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in MaxLinear by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

