McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 301.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.79 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

