Medicalchain (MTN) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $158,676.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00271768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00783678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,897.43 or 1.00742490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,688,167 coins. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

