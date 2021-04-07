Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson Sells 60,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$245,700.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Douglas Reeson sold 20,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$4,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas Reeson purchased 31,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$7,285.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Reeson bought 24,500 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,920.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Shares of TSE MGA opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.79 million and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

