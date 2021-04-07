MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Head to Head Analysis

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MeiraGTx and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genfit 3 2 5 0 2.20

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.61%. Genfit has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 131.44%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Genfit.

Volatility and Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Genfit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $13.29 million 46.06 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -8.38 Genfit $45.88 million 3.88 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.32

MeiraGTx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genfit. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genfit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Genfit on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic tests for the identification of patients with NASH; NIS4 for identifying patients with NASH and fibrosis; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

