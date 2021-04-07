MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.69. MercadoLibre reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $9.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,547.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9,673.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,574.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,528.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $507.59 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

