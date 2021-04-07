Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Meridian has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Meridian by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Meridian by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Meridian by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Meridian by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

