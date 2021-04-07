Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OUKPY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

