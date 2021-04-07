Michael Rice Sells 10,149 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $34,069.77.

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35.

BLFS opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

