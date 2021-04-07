Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $383.94

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.94 ($5.02) and traded as high as GBX 565.60 ($7.39). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 558 ($7.29), with a volume of 1,012,095 shares changing hands.

MCRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 482.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 385.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

