Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer Sells 25,089 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MU opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $96.10.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.