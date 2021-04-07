Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 5,081 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $7,186,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $162.30 and a 1-year high of $249.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

