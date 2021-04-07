Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 88,477 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $162.30 and a 1 year high of $249.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.