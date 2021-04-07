Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE HIE opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $34,477.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,587 shares of company stock worth $244,169.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

