MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $16.89 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.89 or 0.00029968 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $181.00 million and approximately $5,969.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,719,562 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

