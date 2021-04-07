Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Hits $28.39 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $23.61 or 0.00042021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $28.39 million and $36,987.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00278128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.64 or 0.00764776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,236.51 or 1.00103671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016357 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,202,725 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.