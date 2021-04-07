Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.00. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 38,009 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

