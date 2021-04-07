Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Model N reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. 4,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,751. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. Model N has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Model N by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

