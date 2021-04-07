Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.61 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 278.99 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.39. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

