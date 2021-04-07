Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

