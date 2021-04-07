Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,449.56

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,449.56 ($18.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,876 ($24.51). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,782 ($23.28), with a volume of 45,099 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,688.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,452.12. The company has a market cap of £852.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

