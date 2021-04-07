Morgan Stanley Acquires 103,034 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX were worth $51,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in IDEX by 24.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.79. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $217.03.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

