Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $47,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OVV stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

