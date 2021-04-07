Morgan Stanley Boosts iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $20.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

