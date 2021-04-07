Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 210,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Voya Financial worth $48,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.