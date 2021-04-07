Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 159.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $49,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.