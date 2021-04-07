Morgan Stanley Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $180.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.96.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $224.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

