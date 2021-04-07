Morgan Stanley Has $50.39 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,962,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 431,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $50,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

