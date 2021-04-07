Morgan Stanley Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $270.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.63.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $244.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $248.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.