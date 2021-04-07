Morgan Stanley Invests $52.57 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,368,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,568,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $45.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

