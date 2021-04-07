Morgan Stanley Lowers Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target to $21.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

FUSN opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

