Morgan Stanley Purchases 90,133 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Graco worth $47,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $23,803,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Graco by 448.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 226,879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 90,707.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 182,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after buying an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

