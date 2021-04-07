Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Overweight

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Lazard stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 7,039,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,322,000 after buying an additional 514,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after acquiring an additional 202,187 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

