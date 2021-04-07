Morguard (TSE:MRC) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Morguard (TSE:MRC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$180.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Morguard alerts:

Morguard stock opened at C$119.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.49. Morguard has a twelve month low of C$95.05 and a twelve month high of C$156.52.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.