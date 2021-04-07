MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Up 3%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.18. Approximately 7,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,887,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,093,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

