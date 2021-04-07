M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.11.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $18.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,242.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,577. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.23 and a 52-week high of $2,237.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,075.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,816.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

