M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,764,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 251,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

