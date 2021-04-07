M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 5,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.05.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

