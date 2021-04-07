M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $114.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

