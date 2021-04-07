M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $28,353,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 90,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. 1,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $77.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.