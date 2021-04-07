M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. 39,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,701. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

