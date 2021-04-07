M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $116.54. 10,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,541. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

