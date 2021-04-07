MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.72

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.72 and traded as low as $14.49. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 131,621 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.59.

About MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

