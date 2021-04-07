Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 312,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 over the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

