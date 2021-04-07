Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Insider Simon Fraser Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) insider Simon Fraser purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, for a total transaction of £89,700 ($117,193.62).

MYI stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,146.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,077.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.88. Murray International Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 877 ($11.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,215.69 ($15.88).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.49%.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

