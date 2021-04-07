Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Tops $8.05 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $8.05 million and $48,124.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,775,380,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.